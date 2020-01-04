|
Stephen Lair
Florence - Stephen "Stevie" Lair, 32 years of age, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Stevie was born on October 30, 1987 to his late parents Stephen Keith Lair and Vickie Rochelle Lair. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Allan Russell Shuman and Elizabeth Vincent Shuman and paternal grandparents, Ike and Mary Lair. Left to mourn his passing are his sister Kelly Lair Marcum (Josh); aunt, Patti Lally (Tim); cousins, Chris and Brian Lally; step-mother, Bev Lair; and step-brothers, Michael and Matt DeMoss. Stevie will also be greatly missed by a number of very close and dear friends and by his beloved dog George. Stevie was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan, bourbon collector, and enjoyed playing golf. He had a great interest in politics particularly President Donald J. Trump. Stevie will be remembered as a good man who really tried to make the best out of life. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. In lieu flowers memorial contributions in Stevie's name are suggested to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020