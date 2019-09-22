Services
Stephen O. "Steve" Sears

Stephen O. "Steve" Sears Obituary
Stephen O. "Steve" Sears

- - Stephen O. "Steve" Sears loving husband of Robyn J. Sears (nee Haungs) married for 38 years, beloved father of Jason C. (Ashley) Sears, dear grandfather of Sebastian and Braxton, devoted brother of Jeff (Liz) Sears, Lynn (Mike) Norman, Terrie Sears, Harry (Debbie) Sears, and the late Brian (Tammy) Sears, son of the late Homer and Mary Ellen Sears, son-in-law of Patricia and the late Robert Haungs, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sept. 20, 2019. Age 61 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. Sept. 29, at 3:30 PM. Friends may visit on Sun. from 2-3:30 PM. Memorials to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
