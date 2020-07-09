Stephen Sefakis
Covington - Stephen "Steve" Sefakis, 53, of Covington, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence. He was a master carpenter and foreman for Building Crafts, Inc., in Wilder, for over 26 years. Steve loved building things with his hands. He also loved fishing and the Bengals. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; mother, Janet Sefakis of West Covington; brother, Kenny (Kelly) Sefakis of Bromley and nieces, Dana and Bella Sefakis. Steve was preceded in death by his father, George Sefakis and step-son, Dennis Rosenburg. Visitation is on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
