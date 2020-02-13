Resources
Cincinnati - Smookler, Stephen, age 72, passed away February 12, 2020, beloved husband of Kathy Stewart, devoted father of Eugene (Julia) Smookler of Atlanta, GA & step father of Ethan (Elena) Heinz & Tyson (Amanda) Heinz, dear brother of Arthur (Angela) Smookler & Reisa (Rich) Doyle, loving grandfather of Mara Smookler, Iris & Beatrice Heinz. Graveside services Friday, February 14, 2 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery Montgomery 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. A celebration of life will be held on February 22. Place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wesley Community Services, Habitat for Humanity, or Hamilton County Parks. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
