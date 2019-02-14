Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Stephen Perry
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ Chapel
Erlanger, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Chapel
Erlanger, KY
Pastor Stephen Tyrone Perry


Pastor Stephen Tyrone Perry
Pastor Stephen Tyrone Perry Obituary
Pastor Stephen Tyrone Perry

Lake Charles, LA - Stephen Tyrone Perry, 66, of Lake Charles, LA passed away at 8:09 AM on Friday, February 08, 2019 in his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Chapel in Erlanger, KY. Pastor Terry Crigger will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY under the direction of Linnemann Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Saturday in the church from 11:00 AM until the start of the service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
