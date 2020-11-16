Stevanna Marie Geisen
Stevanna Marie Geisen, 28 passed away Nov. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by a Grandparent, Laverne Mulligan. She is survived by her Parents, Rhonda Mulligan & James Geisen; Children, Kevin Michael Lowery, Owen David Fields, Paige Renee Lowery & Hope Marie Lowery; Grandparents, Arthur & Judy Geisen and Gary Mulligan; Brother, Kevin Scott Whaley. The visitation and service will be held privately for the family at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
