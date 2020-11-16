1/
Stevanna Marie Geisen
Stevanna Marie Geisen

Stevanna Marie Geisen, 28 passed away Nov. 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by a Grandparent, Laverne Mulligan. She is survived by her Parents, Rhonda Mulligan & James Geisen; Children, Kevin Michael Lowery, Owen David Fields, Paige Renee Lowery & Hope Marie Lowery; Grandparents, Arthur & Judy Geisen and Gary Mulligan; Brother, Kevin Scott Whaley. The visitation and service will be held privately for the family at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
