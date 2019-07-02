|
|
STEVE CALDWELL
Union - Steven J. Caldwell, age 60, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Formerly of Dayton, Ohio Steve and his wife moved to Union, KY, 13 years ago. Steve was an Engineer at Bosch. He graduated with his Bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton and later finished his Master's at the University of Findlay. Steve and his wife enjoyed many great years together travelling the world. The two shared a mutual nickname for one another of "Fie" for nearly 20 years. He had a love for horses and he enjoyed their many trips to Keeneland. Steve was a sports enthusiast, from Formula One Racing to the game of baseball. His favorite team was the Cincinnati Reds. He was a fan of the Rolling Stones and a wine connoisseur. People often came to Steve because his knowledge was so expansive and diverse. He showed great compassion by helping others. Steve will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Marcy Caldwell (nee Wilson); brothers, Phillip Caldwell (JoAnn), Ron Caldwell (Linda); sister, Alice Vaught; step children, Michael Johnson, Kristin Balonier (John); and beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Noah, Hannah, and Grant. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Betty Caldwell and his step son, Mark Johnson. Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at STITH FUNERAL HOME 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Memorials can be left in Steve's honor to Old Friends, a farm that cares for retired thoroughbreds, 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 2, 2019