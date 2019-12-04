Resources
Covington - Steve Marshall, 78, of Covington, KY passed away on November 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. He was the son of James and Ruth (Anerson) Marshall who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his step son; Norman Daly. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Evelyn Marshall. Daughter; Katrina Marshall. Step daugher; Connie Daly. Step son; Paul Girard. Along with 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Services are private. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
