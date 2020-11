Steve MuttersHebron - Steven Wayne Mutters, 49, of Hebron, KY passed away on November 20, 2020. He was the son of Ronald and Virginia (Wright) Mutters. He was a project engineer for the Independent Office of Appeals for the IRS. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Mutters. Wife; Melinda Mutters. Daughter; Ashley Sabelhaus. Services are private for the immediate family only due to COVID-19. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.