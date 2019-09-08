|
|
Steven A. Rosner
Mason - Rosner, Dr. Steven A., age 66, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, beloved husband of Lisa Miner Rosner, devoted father of Margo & Stephanie Rosner, dear brother of Ronnie Rosner & Barbara Burke, brother-in-law of Miles Burke, Deb Walsh, Marty Miner & Susie Miner, loving son-in-law of Jackie Miner, preceded in death by his parents Sally & Ken Rosner and father-in-law Herman Miner, survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from American University and Hahnemann(Drexel) Medical College and practiced dermatology for 30 years in Cincinnati. A lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles; 2018 was a great year! Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cinti, OH 45249, Monday, Sept. 9, 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019