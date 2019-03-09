Services
Cincinnati - age 89, passed away March 8, 2019, beloved husband of the late Mae Ackerman, devoted father of Martin (Margaret) Ackerman and Barry (Connie) Ackerman, dear brother of Ann Markon, loving grandfather of Jason (Courtney) Ackerman, Rachel (Dana) Potnick, Emily Winship and Adam (Sara) Dross, great grandfather of William, Emmett, Hudson, Caroline, Brinley and Cecilia. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Sunday, March 10, at 11: 00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Grace Hospice or Northern Hills Synagogue Ackerman Fund would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 9, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
