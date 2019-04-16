|
Steven C. Link
Cincinnati - Loving father of Jeana (Nick) Nutini and the late Justin Link, grandfather of Justin Link Jr., Mya and Nicholas Jr. Nutini, brother of Marty Link, Julie Schneider and Kristi Hands, uncle of Chris and Jacob Link, Nick and Sam Schneider, Austin and Autumn Hands, also survived by his companion Peggy Shelby and the mother of his children Ronna Tolle. Passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 age 67. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral service Friday 10 AM at the funeral home. www.vittstermeranderson
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019