Steven Darr
Cincinnati - DARR, Steven A, beloved husband of Karen (nee Humbert), loving father of Brett (Amber), Megan (Joshua Bingham), Nickolas Darr. Proud grandfather to fur babies Lion-O, Betsy, Maggie, Lexie, Riley. Dearly loved by brothers and sisters in-law Mark (Ellen) Humbert, Jolene Bethel, Dale (the late Beth) Humbert, Cheryl Humbert, Tina (Keith) Benjamin, Sheila (Steve) Braun, Linda (Richard) Back. Cherished uncle of Emily, Rachael, Joseph (Jordan) Humbert; the late Mitchel, Eric Bethel; Dylan, Lauren Humbert; Clay, Brooke Benjamin; Christopher, Olivia Braun; Hannah, Jared Back. Preceded in death by parents Wallace A & Mary C (nee Arnold) Darr, Thomas A & Marilyn R (nee Schroot) Humbert. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Passed peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 69. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 5 to 8PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday 10AM at Saint Martin of Tours Church 3720 St. Martin Place Cincinnati, OH 45211. Remembrances may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, 4360 Cooper Road Cincinnati, OH 45242 https://hospiceofcincinnati.org
, SAAP Stray Animal Adoption Program https://adoptastray.com
, www.meyergeiser.com