Steven Derrick
Steven Derrick

Highland Heights - Steven Niles Derrick, 73, of Highland Heights, passed away on September 26, 2020. He had worked at NKU as an electrician for 32 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 212 since 1967, and served on the Northern Kentucky Electrical Board. He was a member of the Highland Heights Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, where he served as Fire Chief for 6 years (1982-1988). He was a life member of the Bob White Club and the Campbell County Fire Association. He loved to fish, feed the birds, squirrels and ducks, and work in his yard. Steve had a strong work ethic, had integrity, was generous, and had a wicked sense of humor. He loved his dogs, and more importantly his family. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deedra (Wadl) Derrick. Daughters; Megan (Tony) Blackaby and Melanie Derrick. Stepson, Marc (Martha) Bearden. Brother, Brad (Judy) Derrick. Along with Grandchildren, Jasmine, Elissa, Karen, Sarah, and Andrew. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059, Kentucky Game and Wildlife, 1 Sportsman Ln, Frankfort, KY 40601 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
