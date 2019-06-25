|
Steven Fugazzi
- - Steven Charles Fugazzi of Cincinnati and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. passed away at on June 21, 2019, at age 67. He was born in Cincinnati on Christmas Day, 1951, son of Kathryn Brennan Fugazzi and the late Eugene Michael Fugazzi. Loving father of Kolbe, Tori, Nick (Shannon) and Drew Fugazzi, brother of Thomas (Michele) Fugazzi, Beth (Rick) Ball and Brennan (Kathy) Fugazzi and the late Jeanne Fugazzi Bull, and cherished grandfather of four. Steve was a graduate of Purcell High School, the University of Miami (Florida) and a lifelong fan of the Miami Hurricanes and all things Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Church, Hyde Park, visitation in church from 9:30 until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019