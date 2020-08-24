Steven Hatton
Dayton - Steven Wayne Hatton, 71, of Dayton, passed away on August 16, 2020 at his residence. He was a mail handler for over 20 years with the US Postal Service. Steven proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon Medal and National Defense Medal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Elsie Hatton, son, Steven Hatton. Steven is survived by his wife, Johnnie Hatton, son, Mark Hatton, daughter, Kim Hatton, granddaughter, Julia Marie Hatton, brothers, Terry (Kathy) and Darryl Hatton. Graveside Service will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Steven would donate his time and energy working with and helping on the suicide prevention hot line. Please consider making memorial donations to them at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
.