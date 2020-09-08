Steven Kohls

Steven KohlsAlexandria - Steven Edward Kohls, 73 of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1947 to his parents Herbert and Henrietta (Hamberg) Kohls. He graduated from Newport Central Catholic and went on to the U.C. College of Pharmacy. Steve loved nothing more than being with his family and you could always find him at all the school events for his grandkids. He had a very strong faith and raised his kids to be the same. He instilled the importance of God and family. He worked many years as a Pharmacist at Walgreens in Latonia and Florence. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and also the Catholic Order of Foresters.He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years Margaret Kohls. Daughters; Kara (Ron) Vanneman, and Mandee (Tony) Wells. Son Jeffrey (Tara) Kohls. Brothers; Jerry (Karen) Kohls and Mark (Barbara) Kohls. Sister, Sandy Garhardstein. 12 Grandchildren and 37 foster children.A memorial visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring on Friday September 11, 2020 from 11am -11:45am with a mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington in memory of Steve, 3629 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.