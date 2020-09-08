1/1
Steven Kohls
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Kohls

Alexandria - Steven Edward Kohls, 73 of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1947 to his parents Herbert and Henrietta (Hamberg) Kohls. He graduated from Newport Central Catholic and went on to the U.C. College of Pharmacy. Steve loved nothing more than being with his family and you could always find him at all the school events for his grandkids. He had a very strong faith and raised his kids to be the same. He instilled the importance of God and family. He worked many years as a Pharmacist at Walgreens in Latonia and Florence. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and also the Catholic Order of Foresters.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years Margaret Kohls. Daughters; Kara (Ron) Vanneman, and Mandee (Tony) Wells. Son Jeffrey (Tara) Kohls. Brothers; Jerry (Karen) Kohls and Mark (Barbara) Kohls. Sister, Sandy Garhardstein. 12 Grandchildren and 37 foster children.

A memorial visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring on Friday September 11, 2020 from 11am -11:45am with a mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12 noon. Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities Diocese of Covington in memory of Steve, 3629 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved