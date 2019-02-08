|
|
Steven Lee Bruin
Florence - Steven Lee Bruin 68, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019. Steve was born on February 14th, 1950 to the late Elda Hall and the late Ervin Lee Bruin. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a truck driver for many years for Campbell 66 and Roadway Express. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Anna Belue and Stephanie Bruin, and five grandchildren, Mariah, Christian, Austin, Hayden, and Destiny.
He was survived by mother Iona Bruin. He was the brother to Belinda Anderson (who proceeded him in death), Pamela Robertson (Charles Woolford), Barry Hall (Mandy), Stacey Mehler, Lisa Yates (Bill), and Jana Blackfield (Paul Ritter). He was an uncle to several nephews, nieces, and had many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 16th from 11am-12pm at First Church of Christ in Burlington, Kentucky. There will be a private family burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019