Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
St Gertrude Church
Madeira, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St Gertrude Church
Madeira, OH
View Map
Steven Michael Eddingfield Obituary
Steven Michael Eddingfield

Cincinnati - Steven Michael Eddingfield, age 53, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Son of Roberta and the late John B. Eddingfield, father of Spencer, brother of Rose, Beth (Mike Pohlman) John (Anne), Dan (Cindy), uncle to 13 nieces and nephews and great uncle to 5. His sense of humor and ability to make friends with everyone, will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He attended St. Gertrude School ("80), Maderia High School ('84) and the University of Cincinnati. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2nd at 8:00 am followed by a Memorial Mass at 9:00 am at St Gertrude Church in Madeira. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Steve Eddingfield Memorial Fund, in support of Spencer Eddingfield, through Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Condolences made be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
