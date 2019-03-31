Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Augustine Church
1839 Euclid Avenue
Covington, OH
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church Gymnasium
Butler - Steven "Steve" Patrick John Joseph Mullikin, 73, of Butler, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born on July 1, 1946 in Covington, KY, Steve was the son of the late Nolan and Jessie Mullikin. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Steve worked for Sanitation District 1 for over 33 years before his retirement. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a founding member of the Ole Caintukee Primitives. Steve enjoyed hunting turkey and deer. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, especially his godson Stevie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Bryan Mullikin and brothers: David Mullikin and Gregory Mullikin. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years: Phyllis Mullikin; brother: Mike (Diane) Mullikin and godson: Steven Brown. He will greatly missed by his friends and family. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Followed by a Wake in the Church Gymnasium from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
