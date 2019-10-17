Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Venewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Paul Venewski

Add a Memory
Steven Paul Venewski Obituary
Steven Paul Venewski

Florence - Steven Paul Venewski, 56, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father, John C. Venewski. Steven is survived by his Wife, Angela Venewski; Children, Steven Graham, Amber Dick, Theodore Hunt & Matthew Hunt; Mother, Patricia Venewski-Cox; Sister, Stephanie Magid; Brother, John J. Venewski; Grandchildren, Emilee, James, Kadence, Arizona, Zoey & Gianna. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Venewski family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now