Steven Paul Venewski
Florence - Steven Paul Venewski, 56, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father, John C. Venewski. Steven is survived by his Wife, Angela Venewski; Children, Steven Graham, Amber Dick, Theodore Hunt & Matthew Hunt; Mother, Patricia Venewski-Cox; Sister, Stephanie Magid; Brother, John J. Venewski; Grandchildren, Emilee, James, Kadence, Arizona, Zoey & Gianna. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Venewski family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019