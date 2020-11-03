1/1
Steven R. Adams
1965 - 2020
Steven R. Adams

Cincinnati - Steven R. Adams, age 55, passed away on November 1st, 2020. He was the loving husband of Dr. Maria Bustamante, and a caring and providing father for Ulysses Samuel and Abraham Galo. Steve was born August 22, 1965 to Donald & Sally Adams and was the oldest of two children, growing up in Quincy, IL. He served as an assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor for multiple years, before opening his private practice in 2000. A self-made hard worker, wonderful husband, father, friend and colleague. Visitation will be held Friday, November 6th, 5 - 7PM at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208, masks required. Complimentary valet provided. Burial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, 45214 or Calvary Alliance Church, 986 Nordyke Rd., Cincinnati, 45255. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. Steve was an amazing person and he will truly be missed.
Candace Ayers
Friend
November 3, 2020
Our hearts go out to your family. Please know that we are here for you for anything!
Megan, Chris, Holly, & Marley Fryburger
Friend
