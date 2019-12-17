Services
Goad Funeral Home
215 West Main St.
Scottsville, KY 42164
270-237-5432
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Landrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Russell Landrum

Add a Memory
Steven Russell Landrum Obituary
Steven Russell Landrum

Scottsville - Steven Russell Landrum, 56, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. the Covington, KY native was a former employee of Delta Airlines and Bob Evans and a Mormon. He was a son of the late Elwood Landrum and Frederica Faye Tungate Smith, who survives. He is survived by his wife: Mary Bailey, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Christopher Landrum, Covington, KY; 2 daughters: Taylor Landrum and husband, Steven Brooks, Covington, KY and Sarah Landrum and husband, Christopher Fultz, Elsmere, KY; His mother: Frederica Faye Smith, , Covington, KY; His father-in-law: John Richard Bailey, Grant, AL; 3 brothers: Randy Landrum, Independence, KY; Jeff Landrum, Latonia, KY; Jason Landrum, Owensboro, KY; 3 sisters: Phyllis Tittle, Granbury, KY; Patty Rose and husband, Terry, Florence, KY; Debbie Landrum, Falmouth, KY; 4 grandchildren: "Doodle Bug" Brooks, Logan York, Oliver Fultz and Liam Fultz; 2 brothers-in-law: Richard Allen Bailey and wife, Rita, Burlington, KY and Bobby Bailey and wife, Cindy, New Hope, AL; 1 sister-in-law: Jennie Brannon, Granit, AL; Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Amanda Smith and his mother-in-law: Alice Bailey. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -