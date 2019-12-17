|
|
Steven Russell Landrum
Scottsville - Steven Russell Landrum, 56, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence. the Covington, KY native was a former employee of Delta Airlines and Bob Evans and a Mormon. He was a son of the late Elwood Landrum and Frederica Faye Tungate Smith, who survives. He is survived by his wife: Mary Bailey, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Christopher Landrum, Covington, KY; 2 daughters: Taylor Landrum and husband, Steven Brooks, Covington, KY and Sarah Landrum and husband, Christopher Fultz, Elsmere, KY; His mother: Frederica Faye Smith, , Covington, KY; His father-in-law: John Richard Bailey, Grant, AL; 3 brothers: Randy Landrum, Independence, KY; Jeff Landrum, Latonia, KY; Jason Landrum, Owensboro, KY; 3 sisters: Phyllis Tittle, Granbury, KY; Patty Rose and husband, Terry, Florence, KY; Debbie Landrum, Falmouth, KY; 4 grandchildren: "Doodle Bug" Brooks, Logan York, Oliver Fultz and Liam Fultz; 2 brothers-in-law: Richard Allen Bailey and wife, Rita, Burlington, KY and Bobby Bailey and wife, Cindy, New Hope, AL; 1 sister-in-law: Jennie Brannon, Granit, AL; Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Amanda Smith and his mother-in-law: Alice Bailey. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. www.goadfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019