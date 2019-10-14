Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Hall of Grace Episcopal Church
5501 Hamilton Avenue
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Hall of Grace Episcopal Church
Steven V. Herrmann

Forest Park - Steven Vincent Herrmann. Beloved father of Katherine, Simon and Samuel Herrmann. Devoted son of Doris Engel Herrmann. Dear brother of Lisa Herrmann (Rick) Drees and uncle of Alex, Sarah and Eric Drees. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Age 49 years. Visitation will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, 5501 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill on Friday, October 18 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. The Rev. Mary Taflinger, officiating. Memorials may be directed to the or to LifeCenter Organ Donor Network. Condolences may be sent to

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
