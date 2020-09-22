1/1
Stewart A. "Stu" Clem
Cold Spring - Stewart A. Clem, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Stu was wholly committed to his family and treasured the time he spent with them. He was a retired mechanic from Queen City Metro. Stu was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Clem (nee Brausch); children, Molly Bradner (Jon), Andrew Clem and Anthony Clem; siblings, David Clem (Joanne), Robert Clem (Brenda) and Celeste McComas (Merle); step-brother, Stephen Pasley (Charlene); step-mother, Eleanor Clem; mother, Irene Clem. Stu was preceded in death by his father, Vernon David Clem; brother, Stephan Clem; sister, Jenny BrownA visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery (Southgate, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
