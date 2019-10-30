Services
St Paul's United Church-Christ
1 N Jefferson St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
1 N. Jefferson St.
Alexandria, KY
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
1 N. Jefferson St.
Alexandria, KY
Resources
1941 - 2019
Alexandria - Stuart William Stormer (Stu) passed away at home, surrounded by family on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 29th. Born in March, 1941, Stu grew up in Bellevue and Newport, KY where he became a lifelong fan of baseball and wisecracking. As an avid baseball player for 50 years, Stu had a love for sports, supporting his community, and gave much of his time serving others as a coach, play by play baseball announcer, Sunday school teacher, and soup kitchen volunteer serving 10's of thousands of people in the Cincinnati area. He had a long, successful career at S. Rosenthal & Co., Inc. as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He contributed his voice to the church choir and was one of the founding members of the lawn chair drill team at St. Paul's UCC in Alexandria. His parents Clifford and Anna M. Stormer, and sisters Bonnie, Cliffye, Ann Lee, and Carol preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Bertsch Stormer, children Kim Lichtenfeld (Ed), Chris (Amber), and Kevin (Jane), brother Jeff Stormer, grandchildren Nikki, Marisa, Julia, Nolan, and great grandchildren Bryden and Danna. Memorial Visitation will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1 N. Jefferson St., Alexandria, KY 41001 on Friday, November 1st from 12pm until time of Memorial Service at 1pm. Charitable donations can be given in Stu's name to: BlueGrass Hospice Care of Florence KY and/or St. Paul's UCC in Alexandria KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
