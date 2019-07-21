Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:45 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Stuart Young


1929 - 2019
Stuart Young Obituary
Stuart Young

Cincinnati - Stuart Young was the loving husband to the late Joan Young for just short of 60 years; dear father to Steven Bluhm (Elizabeth), Greg Young (Anne), and preceded in death by daughter, Andrea. Grandfather to Kristin (Matthew), Kevin, Kacie, Christine, Jon (Erin) and David; great-grandfather to Lauren, Alexandra and Emma. Stuart is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes beginning at 6:00pm until time of military honors at 7:45pm. A private family service will be held on Tuesday morning with inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
