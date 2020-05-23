Sue Alma Estes
Sue Alma Estes

Ft. Mitchell - Sue Alma (nee: Layton) Estes, 95, of Ft. Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sue was a homemaker and a longtime member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church in Norwood, OH. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra Nagy, granddaughter, Michelene (Chris) Izor, grandsons, Randy (Angie) Conley, Chris (Miera) Nagy, Doug (Donna) Nagy, Jonathan (Clarissa) Nagy and 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Estes, infant son, Lendell Estes, daughter, Darlene Scudder and grandson, Tim Bonta. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10am to 11am with funeral services to follow at the funeral home. Services will also be streamed live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/FtTvOkXAh44 Burial will be at the Owenton IOOF Cemetery with graveside services at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. You may participate in our "Hugs from Home" program by leaving online condolences at https://www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com/obituary/sue-alma-nee-layton-estes/




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home
MAY
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Owenton IOOF Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

