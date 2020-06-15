Sue Ann Krift
Butler - Sue Ann Krift (nee Sparks), age 71, of Butler, KY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home. She was born May 24, 1949 in Covington, KY to parents, James and Evelyn (nee Pope) Sparks. Sue was a devoted mother to seven children and co-owner of Ed Krift Body Shop. In her free time, you would find her travelling, sewing, making stained glass windows, or working on a batch of her award-winning wine. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Alexandria, KY. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward W. Krift, Sr; five sons: Edward (Amy) Krift, Jr., Douglas (Tanya) Krift, Timothy (Dawn) Krift, Jason Krift, and William (Jasmine) Krift; two daughters, Paula (Brian) Anderson and Sandra (Erika) Lundbom-Krift; brother, Tom (Genny) Sparks, sister, Kathy (Ed) Knepfle; seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who adoringly called her Gigi. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Gerald Sparks. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17th from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 18th at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary Parish, Alexandria, KY. Interment following at Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Facebook page for those that are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Elizabeth Foundation (Cancer Center), 1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
