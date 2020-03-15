Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ann Newman

Add a Memory
Sue Ann Newman Obituary
Sue Ann Newman

Amelia - Sue Ann Newman was born on July 17, 1948, in Maysville, Kentucky, to Laton Mitchell and Theresa Irene (Kirby) Newman, both deceased. Sue passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and paraneoplastic syndrome. Sue, as the eldest of nine children, guided and led her siblings in many ways. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Cincinnati and later earned a Masters' degree and certifications in several educational disciplines including special education, guidance counseling, and school administration where she excelled in the perfect job for her as an assistant elementary school principal for more than 20 years. After living in San Diego, California, she moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she lived for over 40 years. While in Virginia, Sue cultivated a wide circle of friends from her involvement in various church and social activities and her professional life. As a daughter, aunt, sister, and godmother, Sue expressed her love for family in many ways. Sue is survived by her siblings: Terry Newman, Jerry (Helen, deceased) Newman, Kathy Newman, Michael (Michael Smith) Newman, Mary (Michael) Eads, Dora (David) Vorherr, John Phillip (deceased), Patricia (Kevin) Hayslip, and Christine (David) Alvey; her nephews and nieces: Derek (Angie) Eads, Kelly Fogwell, Robert (Mellissa) Newman, Kristopher Fogwell, Mathew (Sarah) Newman, Ellen (Adam) Graham, Alex (Jennifer) Newman, Sarah Vorherr, Patrick Hayslip, Lauren Alvey, and Jessica Alvey; and her great-nephews and nieces: Hunter Eads, Logan Eads, Bryce Eads, Tyson Eads, Lillian Abigail Newman, and Juliet Mae Graham. The Celebration of Life Mass will be at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia on Thursday, March 19. Burial will follow at Fleming County Cemetery in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Due to the present pandemic, attendance at the visitation and funeral Services is limited to family and extended family. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the or . www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -