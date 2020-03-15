|
|
Sue Ann Newman
Amelia - Sue Ann Newman was born on July 17, 1948, in Maysville, Kentucky, to Laton Mitchell and Theresa Irene (Kirby) Newman, both deceased. Sue passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and paraneoplastic syndrome. Sue, as the eldest of nine children, guided and led her siblings in many ways. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Cincinnati and later earned a Masters' degree and certifications in several educational disciplines including special education, guidance counseling, and school administration where she excelled in the perfect job for her as an assistant elementary school principal for more than 20 years. After living in San Diego, California, she moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where she lived for over 40 years. While in Virginia, Sue cultivated a wide circle of friends from her involvement in various church and social activities and her professional life. As a daughter, aunt, sister, and godmother, Sue expressed her love for family in many ways. Sue is survived by her siblings: Terry Newman, Jerry (Helen, deceased) Newman, Kathy Newman, Michael (Michael Smith) Newman, Mary (Michael) Eads, Dora (David) Vorherr, John Phillip (deceased), Patricia (Kevin) Hayslip, and Christine (David) Alvey; her nephews and nieces: Derek (Angie) Eads, Kelly Fogwell, Robert (Mellissa) Newman, Kristopher Fogwell, Mathew (Sarah) Newman, Ellen (Adam) Graham, Alex (Jennifer) Newman, Sarah Vorherr, Patrick Hayslip, Lauren Alvey, and Jessica Alvey; and her great-nephews and nieces: Hunter Eads, Logan Eads, Bryce Eads, Tyson Eads, Lillian Abigail Newman, and Juliet Mae Graham. The Celebration of Life Mass will be at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia on Thursday, March 19. Burial will follow at Fleming County Cemetery in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Due to the present pandemic, attendance at the visitation and funeral Services is limited to family and extended family. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the or . www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020