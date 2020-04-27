|
Sue Ann Roderick
Bellevue - Sue Ann Roderick, 81, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Roderick; son, Robbie Roderick; brothers, John, Curtis and Vernon Boyce and sisters, Vivian Kyle and Laverne Bowling. Survivors include her sons, Jimmy (Lori) Speakes of Bellevue, Gary (Lynn) Roderick of California, KY; daughter Helen (Jake) Saylor of Williamstown; brothers, Ronald Boyce of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Clyde Boyce of Ft. Mitchell; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. To protect the wellness of family and friends, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to May 2, 2020