Sue Ann Tiffany, 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 19, 2020, at Pinebrook Memory Care, Milford, Ohio. She was born March 29, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Collier) Ruchty. Sue was a 1953 graduate of Springfield High School. She worked in office administration with several public schools, was Clerk-Treasurer at Bellbrook - Sugarcreek Schools, and after many years with Source EDP as Office Manager, she retired. Survivors include three sons, Brian (Jerry) of Cincinnati, Blain (Karen) of Centerville, and Barry (Angela) of Spring Valley; one daughter, Brenda (Tim) Elmore of Morrow; one sister, Linda Hutslar of Myrtle Beach, SC; twelve grandchildren, Britt, Brendon, Brandt, Lauren, Shannon, Megan, Leah, Kristin, Christian, Tiffany, Hunter and Natalie; thirteen great-grandchildren, Brandon, Ty, Evan, Owen, Emelia, Tanner, Teddy, Charlie, Austin, Eleanor, Tatum, Trey and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Frank L. Tiffany, her grandson Woodrow Elmore and great-grandson Noah Crowley. A private celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 24 in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Immediate family only. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com

Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
