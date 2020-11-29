1/1
Florence - Sue Anne Beckman, 81 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday at St Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood, November 26, 2020. Sue was born in Maysville, Kentucky, on January 11, 1939 to her late parents, Lloyd "Red" Means and Mary Gibbons Means. She is also preceded in death by her twin sister, Suzann Means and her sister, Ida Wells. Left to mourn Sue's passing is her beloved husband of 61 years, Paul Beckman; sons, David Beckman (Terri) and Greg Beckman; her daughters, Donna Trahan (Doug), Sueanne Beckman, and Suzanne Beckman; her grandchildren, Ian Hummeldorf (Miranda), Evan Beckman (Anastasia), Ciera Beckman, Adam Trahan (Delia), and Katie Zoss (Jason); 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Sue favorite pastime was shopping, talking with neighbors and talking on the telephone. She also loved children and enjoyed babysitting. For many of the children she babysat, she was considered a second mother. Due to the Covid-19 regulations in place by the governor, funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery. At the family's request, memorial contributions in Sue's name are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






November 29, 2020
We will miss your watchful eye, your contagious laughter, and our wonderful conversations. Rest in peace
Keith and Shirley Wimsatt
Neighbor
