|
|
Sue Bayliss Doan
Delhi Twp - Sue Bayliss (Nee: Logan) Doan was called up on June 13, 2019 after a 2-month wait following a surprise terminal cancer diagnosis. She was at home with her doting cats, family and wonderful caregivers. Her rare energy, reliability and eccentricity will be sorely missed. Born April 26, 1934 in Paintsville, KY, uphill from the Elkhorn Coal Company's largest tipple, by age 6, she and her young divorced mother, Dorothy Litteral Logan, moved with her grandparents, Myrtle and Bayliss Litteral, to a farm near Shreve, OH, where "anything would grow." At school, Sue was the music teacher's hopeful opera star, a cheerleader, thespian and class valedictorian; on Sunday she was the church organist. The local radio station tapped her for the Miss Ohio Pageant and her runner-up award provided a college scholarship. After completing a buyer's training program at the William Annett Co. department store (Wooster, OH), she entered Ohio Wesleyan University. Her college days were cut short (or expanded forever) when she married an upperclassman, the late Rupert Aull Doan, and moved to Cincinnati, where she worked for the newly created Ohio Deposit Guarantee Fund (ODGF) to put Rupert through UC Law School. Following Rupert's graduation, they moved to Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD where Sue was the first junior officer's wife to be elected President of the Officers' Wives' Club. They loved the Air Force and thought to make it their career until William Tarr, whom Rupert met through Sue's work at ODGF, invited him to return to Cincinnati as his law partner. Sue was a force in Cincinnati's cultural, religious and civic life, serving organizations such as the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Wesley Hall, Children's Hospital, Interfaith Holocaust Committee, St. Rita's School for the Deaf, and she and Rupert chaired the city's first Riverfest. The Cincinnati Enquirer recognized her as a "Woman of the Year" in 1988. And, she was essential to Rupert's career as one of Ohio's longest serving Court of Appeals Judges. She leaves behind a grateful daughter, Holly Doan Spraul (Daniel G. Spraul), adoring grandsons Thomas Doan Spraul and Rupert Daniel Spraul, and dear cousins Sally Lynn Awe (Milton) and Thomas L. Luke (the late Gloria Lynn). Memorial Service Sunday, July 14 th, 4:00PM at Shiloh United Methodist Church 5261 Foley Rd (45238). Memorials may be made to Oak Hills High School Drama Club (please note "Sue Doan Memorial" on the memo line) OHHS Attn: Stacey Ludwig 3200 Ebenezer Rd (45248), or to the UC Foundation (please note "Judge Doan Scholarship" on the memo line), UC College of Law, Attn: Mindy Roy, PO Box 210040 (45221). Radel Funeral Home serving the family. http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/jyOCCo2nGQUrm72mJU1Vxm5?domain=radelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 17 to July 7, 2019