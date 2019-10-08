|
Sue Bird Van Horn
Morning View, KY - Miley Sue "Ma Sue" Bird Van Horn was born on her fourth-generation family farm in Atwood, Kentucky on January 20, 1930. She entered Heaven's gates on October 7, 2019, with her family by her side. Ma Sue was a devoted mother and grandmother, who never missed a gathering. An avid lover of Scrabble, peanut butter/chocolate ice cream, and Navy reunions, she would regularly invite her loved ones to enjoy all three with her. Over the years, she collected tea cups, books, and a menagerie of animals. She had a tremendous softness for her beloved farmland and the animals who inhabited it. She loved to watch QVC for the next big deal and rooted on her alma mater, the University of Kentucky Wildcats with passion. We were blessed to learn several valuable lessons from her over the years: Never throw away milk jugs, canning jars, or bread bags. Love your children and grandchildren unconditionally with a sprinkle of frankness. One can never have too many cats. Ma Sue had an unwavering faith in God, and was a member of Oak Island Baptist Church. Her commitment to the church, and community, spanned decades through her involvement in Vacation Bible School and as the Church Secretary. Sue was predeceased by her loving husband, Warren L. Van Horn, her grandson, Mark "Allen" Van Horn, and daughter-in-law and best friend, Myrna Joy Van Horn. She is survived by her sons Robert (Debbie) Van Horn and Mark (Edie) Van Horn, grandchildren, Amy (Chris Schwab) Van Horn, Susan Armstrong, Mark (Jodi) Vargas, Sami McCarthy, Michael Breeze, Jason Gibson, and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11 from 5-8PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, Kentucky. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held the following day on Saturday, October 12 at 10AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, Kentucky. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or the s, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019