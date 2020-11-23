Sue E. Baker, 86, of Covington passed away on November 13, 2020. Sue owned her own business, a sports memorabilia store in Kansas for several years. She was a wonderful cook and excellent baker that loved her dog, Bandit. Sue's slogan was always "Be careful out there!". She is survived by her children, Danny Baker Jr., Susan (Paul) Rehmet, Kim (the late Larry) Rhoden, Sarah (the late Mike) Haake, Timmy (Cheryl) Baker, Andy (Sharon) Baker, Delia "Dee Dee" Ozane; 17 grandchildren: Leeanna Rehmet (Brian Fugate), Paul L. Rehmet Jr. (Crystal), Reanna Kessell (Tyrone Gracey), Chandra Rehmet (Bobby Shriver), Joseph Rehmet (Tia), Marina Tull (Mike), Carrie Haake(John), Stephanie Haake, Samantha Clem(Raymond), Jeffrey Ozanne, Andrew Jordan Baker "A.J.", Justin Baker, Myranda Baker (Karsten Stump), Michael Klette, Matthew Klette (Whitney), and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Gauge, Rayden, along with 24 others & one Great-Great Grandchild . Sue will also be missed by her best friend and caregiver, Martha Britton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie Laytart, her siblings, and her granddaughter Elizabeth Klette. Private services will be held for the family at a later time. Memorial donations may be made in Sue's name to the Alzheimer's Association
