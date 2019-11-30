|
|
Sue Pearlman-Eaton
Columbus - Pearlman-Eaton, Sue, age 77 passed away Nov. 30, 2019, devoted mother of William Alan Eaton of Gahanna, OH, dear sister of Laura Beth (Bob) Nyswonger & Ronald Pearlman, loving grandmother of Alix Eaton & Niki (Josh) Bryer, great grandmother of Colton, Karlie, Conner, Caden and Aiden, beloved aunt of Leslie Jamka & Steven Pearlman, also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Graveside services Monday, Dec. 2, 1:30 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 4201 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019