Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine Street
St. Bernard, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine Street
St. Bernard, OH
Susan A. Friedmann


1950 - 2020
Susan A. Friedmann Obituary
Susan A. Friedmann

St. Bernard - Susan A. Friedmann passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020. Susan was born February 28, 1950, the daughter of the late Edward and Anne Friedmann. Susan was the sister and sister-in-law of Roger (Tricia) Friedmann, Mary (Bob) Weidner, A. Teresa (the late Dan) Besl, Julie (Bill Salisbury) Friedmann, JoAnne (Walter) Reiling, Marilyn (John) Reed and Martha (Jim) Siegel. Susan was also the loving Aunt and Great Aunt to sixteen nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews. Susan led her entire adult life in dedicated service to others as a Nurse and Hospice caregiver to multiple thousands of individuals. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9AM until Mass of the Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Clement School, 4534 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH 45217 for the Anne M. Friedmann Memorial Fund to provide in-school healthcare services for students of St. Clement School. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
