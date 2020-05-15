Susan A. Middendorf
Cincinnati - Susan A. Middendorf, daughter of Darlene Martin (nee Herling) and the late Leonard Deitsch. Mother of Bailey Middendorf, and grandmother of Alyssa Middendorf. Sister of Dan (Lynda) Deitsch, and aunt of Katie Deitsch. Step-sister of Julie Litke, Kathleen Tucker, Mary Bryan and Debra Martin. Niece of Bob Herling. Former spouse and longtime friend of Rick (Mary Ann) Middendorf. Also longtime friend of Kristin Welch. Passed away suddenly, Saturday, May 9th, 2020. Age 51. Memorial Services to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.