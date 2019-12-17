|
Susan A. Molloy (nee Weller), beloved wife of 49 ½ years to Pat Molloy, loving mother of Erin (Eric) Heiser, Laura (George) Jones, Ann (Bill) Ahern and Meghan (Alex) Keller, cherished grammie of Sam, Emily and Melissa; Kaylie, Kyle, Titus and Terry; and Liam, dear sister of James (Gerry) Weller. Susan volunteered for over 25 years at the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, regular blood donor, dedicated parishioner at St. Clare and a good friend to many. Susan passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019 at age 71. Visitation at St. Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave., 45224 on Friday, December 20 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CABVI or Hoxworth Blood Center. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019