Susan Ann Sentney
Susan Ann Sentney (born June 14, 1952), beloved wife of Bob Sentney, mother of Danielle, Rob and Kelsey Sentney, grandmother of Michaela Osborne, Bonnie Stuhler And Logan Sentney, passed away on the morning of October 22, 2019. She was met in the afterlife by her parents Marian and Jack Lemmons, her sister Janice Mueller, her mother-in-law Dorothy Sentney and her nephew Jason Creamer. Her memory will live on through her sisters Diane Sander, Lin Walton, Judy Turner, her brother Mike Lemmons, as well as her many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Some, but not nearly all, of those memories include Sue's great love for her family. The soft spot she kept in her heart as a loyal fan of the Cincinnati Reds. A treasured portion of her life was the time she served as a special education assistant to special needs children at Woodfill Elementary. Though, as sweet a soul as Sue was, she was not without a bit of Irish heritage fire in her temper, as evidenced by appearances from her famous and often "dreaded" fistula. It was this very fire that gave her the courage and strength to fight her battle against diabetes and ataxia to the end. A further celebration and memorial of Sue's life will be held on Saturday November 2. Please contact the family for further details.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019