Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Brighton Center
741 Central Ave.
Newport, OH
View Map
1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bellevue - Susan Barber, 60, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Bellevue, KY. Susan was a phenomenal chef and enjoyed growing her own herbs and vegetables to create delicious meals for her family. She enjoyed reading, learning and had a sharp sense of humor. She was a blast! Susan is survived by her daughter, Beth Whitacre Larkcom (Keith), parents, Howard "Bo" and Mary "Liz" Barber, sister, Lisa Barber (Jack), brother, Tony Barber and nieces Veronica and Stephanie, and great niece Mea and great nephew Austin as well as extended family. Visitation on Wednesday (April 24) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., from 6:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, Kentucky 41071; attn: In memory of Susan Barber. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
