Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
10259 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
10259 US 42
Union, KY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery
Florence, KY
View Map
Florence - Susan Phyllis Byrd (nee Streutker), 55 passed away peacefully March 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Her parents Neal and Ruby Streutker preceded her in death. Susan is survived by her Daughter Melissa (Denny) Coyle and Granddaughters Tyler and Paige Coyle, Brothers Mark (Kim) Streutker and Alen (Charlene) Streutker, Nieces and Nephews Jennifer, Emily, Sarah, Madison, Caroline, John, Ben, Joe and Lucas. Susan is also survived by her lifelong friends Tracy Leming, Lori Ruwe, and Linda Robinson. Susan graduated from Boone County High School and the University of Cincinnati. An accomplished musician and singer she devoted those talents to her church for over 40 years and her many friends over her lifetime. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 AM with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church, 10259 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Burial will be at 1:30 PM Saturday at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, Florence, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
