Susan Corwin Stolz, R.N.
Susan Corwin Stolz, 79 of Sylvania, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg after a short illness. She was born May 20, 1940 in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary Louise (Artz) Corwin. A 1958 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School, she graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton in 1961, and later went on to teach licensed practical nursing in the Cincinnati Public Schools for 22 years, retiring in 2000.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles, also of Sylvania; two children, Robert (Kelly) Stolz, of Xenia and Emily (Mark) Zarecki, of Sylvania; loving grandchildren, Steven, Emma, and Stella Barry, of Sylvania and David Stolz, of Xenia; three sisters, Ellen Corwin (Joseph) Cangi of Tampa, Florida, Margaret Corwin (Robert) Whitlatch of Lima, and Anne Corwin (David) Hoehn, of Liberty Township, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews, other family, and many friends also cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43623. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Lima Convalescent Home Foundation, 1650 Allentown Road, Lima, Ohio 45805.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019