Cincinnati - Susan Albonetti, 72, of Cincinnati, OH died Tues., June 25, 2019. Survived by her children Beth Moreno, Michael (Bobbie) Sauer, and Steve (Tracie) Sauer; grandchildren Gabriella and Zoe Bugge, Hudson, Dean, Sloane, and Daphne Sauer; siblings Sharon, Joe, Mark, Quinta, and Lisa. Visitation will be Thurs., June 27 from 6-8pm at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati 45230 and a Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 7820 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati 45255. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's name suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at https://www.pancan.org/. More info and guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019