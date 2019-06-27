Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Albonetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Albonetti

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Susan E. Albonetti Obituary
Susan E. Albonetti

Cincinnati - Susan Albonetti, 72, of Cincinnati, OH died Tues., June 25, 2019. Survived by her children Beth Moreno, Michael (Bobbie) Sauer, and Steve (Tracie) Sauer; grandchildren Gabriella and Zoe Bugge, Hudson, Dean, Sloane, and Daphne Sauer; siblings Sharon, Joe, Mark, Quinta, and Lisa. Visitation will be Thurs., June 27 from 6-8pm at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati 45230 and a Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 7820 Beechmont Ave Cincinnati 45255. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's name suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at https://www.pancan.org/. More info and guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now