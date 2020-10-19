1/
Susan E. Hassler
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan E. Hassler

Susan E. Hassler (nee Hayes), died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Hassler, loving mother of Bobbie Griswold (Robert) and beloved grandmother of Robert Griswold III and Ronald Griswold (Amy) and great-grandmother to Katilyn and Emily Griswold. Dear sister of Trudy Honza. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund, 9730 Reading Road, Cinti., OH 45241 or to charity of your choice. Graveside service Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10:00AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Blue Ash, OH. www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
What a special lady Sue was! She was like a Mother to me for over 60 years. I have so many fond memories of the fun times I had together with Bobbie & her parents. Sue, to a life well lived.
Carolyn Hushour
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved