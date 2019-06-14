|
Susan F. McCotter
Florence - Susan F. McCotter, 73, formerly of Long Island, New York, passed away on June 9, 2019. Susan was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Gordon and Catherine (Rampmaier) Gray. She is survived by her loving sisters Linda Gray, Karen DeRuiter and Melissa (Edward) Wenzel; brother Gordon ((Eileen) Gray; children Michelle, Jennifer, Tracy, Christine, Steven and John; 11 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan's memory to Assumption Academy, 472 Beaver Rd, Walton, KY 41094
A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 472 Beaver Rd, Walton, KY. The Rosary was said at 9:30 am at the church. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. A Mass and burial will take place in Connecticut at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 14 to June 15, 2019