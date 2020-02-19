Resources
On February 16, 2020, the world lost a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Susan G. Maynard gained her angel wings and is now with her family who preceded her in death, including her mother, Elsie (Al) Piccirillo; father, Henry (Lorraine) Wiggins; step-father Charlie Davis; husband, Kenneth Maynard; brother, Sonny Wiggins; sister, Sylvia (Robert) Hermann and nieces, Barb Thacker and Debbie Rhodes. Susan, was a kind hearted and caring woman. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts such as ceramics, painting, T-Shirt making, the list goes on. Susan retired with the IRS as a Tax Examiner. She was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Erlanger United Methodist Church. Her memory lives on in those who survive her; sons, Michael (Carrie) Walter, Mark (Cora) Walter; grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew and Ryan Walter; step-grandchildren, Carrie Sanford, Kristine Sexton, Kevin Trono; great-grandchildren, Sutton Walter, Olivia Rose Sexton and step-daughter, Maria Sanford. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Erlanger United Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. with a service to follow. Burial will be the following day at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 644 Linn St. # 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please leave online condolences at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
