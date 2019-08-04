Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Milford First United Methodist Church
Milford, OH
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Milford First United Methodist Church
Milford, OH
Susan G. Wells-Rogers

Cincinnati - Susan G. Wells-Rogers, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Katherine Wells, wife of Stephen Rogers, Godmother of Lindsay (Steven) Gagyi, Heather (Dylan) Dettmann, Brett Walker, God-grandmother of Carter Gagyi and daughter in law of the late Albert and Elia Rogers. Visitation will be 9 am until time of funeral, 10 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019, all at Milford First United Methodist Church, Milford. If desired, memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a seeing guide dog organization or to an animal shelter of choice. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
